Does the “Commons Clause” help the commons? The Commons Clause was announced recently along with several projects moving portions of their code base under it. It’s an additional restriction intended to be applied to existing open source licenses with the effect of preventing the work from being sold. We play devils advocate and tell you why this might not be such a bad thing. As always your calls go to the front of the line, and we give you the details on how you can win free stuff in the Telegram group!