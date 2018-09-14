Living The Dream | User Error 48
Posted on: September 14, 2018
Posted in: Featured, User Error, Video
User Error is back with a new set of hosts! We answer some #AskError questions, and talk about whether the Linux desktop will ever make money.
Plus we wonder if dockless bike sharing is a good idea, and whether travel really is as great as everyone seems to think.
00:00:13 #AskError: What are the best and worst parts of living the dream?
00:05:38 Dockless bike sharing
00:16:43 Travel is good for the soul
00:26:48 #AskError Do you go to sleep in silence, or listen to stuff?
00:28:56 Will desktop Linux ever make money?