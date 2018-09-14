User Error is back with a new set of hosts! We answer some #AskError questions, and talk about whether the Linux desktop will ever make money.

Plus we wonder if dockless bike sharing is a good idea, and whether travel really is as great as everyone seems to think.

00:00:13 #AskError: What are the best and worst parts of living the dream?

00:05:38 Dockless bike sharing

00:16:43 Travel is good for the soul

00:26:48 #AskError Do you go to sleep in silence, or listen to stuff?

00:28:56 Will desktop Linux ever make money?