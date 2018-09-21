Linus Takes a Break | Ask Noah Show 86

Posted on: September 19, 2018

Linus Torvalds has decided he needs a break so he can understand people and their emotions better. The kernel has finally adopted a code of conduct based on the contributor covenant. No one knows more about codes of conduct than Paul M. Jones. Paul joins us in the second half of the program to help us explore the situation and give us some insight into what we can expect for the future of Linux.

