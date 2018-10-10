Privacy Matters | Ask Noah Show 89
Supermicro suffered a huge security breach that gave the Chinese government access to servers manufactured with Supermicro boards. This revelation has caused companies like Apple and Amazon to distance themselves from the popular server manufacture. Unifi has announced that their new “Unifi Protect” will only be available on their hardware and not user built boxes. We dive into all of this plus an update from Simon Quigley on Lubuntu 18.10!