Absolute FreeBSD | BSD Now 267
Posted on: October 10, 2018
Posted in: BSD Now, Featured, Video
We have a long interview with fiction and non-fiction author Michael W. Lucas for you this week as well as questions from the audience.
##Headlines
##Interview – Michael W. Lucas – mwlucas@michaelwlucas.com / @mwlauthor
- BR: [Welcome Back]
- AJ: What have you been doing since last we talked to you [ed, ssh, and af3e]
- BR: Tell us more about AF3e
- AJ: How did the first Absolute FreeBSD come about?
- BR: Do you have anything special planned for MeetBSD?
- AJ: What are you working on now? [FM:Jails, Git sync Murder]
- BR: What are your plans for next year?
- AJ: How has SEMIBug been going?
##Feedback/Questions
- Paul – Recent bhyve related videos (daemon)
- Michael – freebsd-update question
- Sigflup – pkg file search
