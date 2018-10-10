Absolute FreeBSD | BSD Now 267

Posted on: October 10, 2018

Posted in: BSD Now, Featured, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

bsd-0267

We have a long interview with fiction and non-fiction author Michael W. Lucas for you this week as well as questions from the audience.

Direct Download:

##Headlines
##Interview – Michael W. Lucas – mwlucas@michaelwlucas.com / @mwlauthor

  • BR: [Welcome Back]
  • AJ: What have you been doing since last we talked to you [ed, ssh, and af3e]
  • BR: Tell us more about AF3e
  • AJ: How did the first Absolute FreeBSD come about?
  • BR: Do you have anything special planned for MeetBSD?
  • AJ: What are you working on now? [FM:Jails, Git sync Murder]
  • BR: What are your plans for next year?
  • AJ: How has SEMIBug been going?

Auction at https://mwl.io
Patreon Link:

##Feedback/Questions

  • Send questions, comments, show ideas/topics, or stories you want mentioned on the show to feedback@bsdnow.tv

Question? Comments? Contact us here!