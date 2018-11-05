SQLite with Richard Hipp | Ask Noah Show 96

ans-0096

If you have a device with an operating system chances are it uses SQLite. Richard Hipp is our guest this hour and he joins us to talk about their controversial CoC. As an alternative to the Contributor Covenant the Rule of St. Benedict was chosen for it’s long and proven track record. Red Hat has officially dropped support for the KDE Desktop and we give you our take on that decision but as always your phone calls go to the front of the line!

