We sat down at BSDCan 2018 to interview Kirk McKusick about various topics ranging about the early years of Berkeley Unix, his continuing work on UFS, the governance of FreeBSD, and more.

##Interview – Kirk McKusick – mckusick@mckusick.com

25 years of FreeBSD

How Kirk got started in BSD, at the very beginning

Predicting the Future

How the code and community grew

The leadership of the project, and how it changed over time

UFS over the years (reading disks from 1982 in 2018)

Conferences

The rise and fall of Linux

The resurgence of FreeBSD

We want to extend a big thank you to the entire BSD community for making this show possible, and to all of our viewers for watching and providing the feedback that makes this show successful. We wish you all a happy and prosperous new year, and we’ll see you next week.