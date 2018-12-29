The Real McCoy | BSD Now 278
Posted on: December 27, 2018
Posted in: BSD Now, Featured, Video
We sat down at BSDCan 2018 to interview Kirk McKusick about various topics ranging about the early years of Berkeley Unix, his continuing work on UFS, the governance of FreeBSD, and more.
##Interview – Kirk McKusick – mckusick@mckusick.com
25 years of FreeBSD
- How Kirk got started in BSD, at the very beginning
- Predicting the Future
- How the code and community grew
- The leadership of the project, and how it changed over time
- UFS over the years (reading disks from 1982 in 2018)
- Conferences
- The rise and fall of Linux
- The resurgence of FreeBSD
We want to extend a big thank you to the entire BSD community for making this show possible, and to all of our viewers for watching and providing the feedback that makes this show successful. We wish you all a happy and prosperous new year, and we’ll see you next week.
- Send questions, comments, show ideas/topics, or stories you want mentioned on the show to feedback@bsdnow.tv