Brunch with Brent: A Chat with Jill Bryant Ryniker | Jupiter Extras 31

Brent sits down with Jill Bryant Ryniker, long time linux aficionado, for a connective conversation exploring her deep involvement in linux and open source, from community to professional animation and more.

Jill wears many complimentary hats, a few of which include: co-host of Linux Weekly Daily Wednesday. regular community guest on Linux Unplugged, Linux Chicks LA co-organizer, professional animator and teacher, …and more! Grab a seat and join us..