Brunch with Brent: Alan Pope | Jupiter Extras 38

Posted on: December 10, 2019

Posted in: Featured, Jupiter EXTRAS, Video

Comment on This Video

Share This Video

Embed This Video

Brent sits down with Alan Pope (popey), who shares his knack for fuzzy-testing, the beginnings of Ubuntu Podcast, insights into Ubuntu Touch and Unity, the joys and perils of being “Internet Famous”, and how to contribute meaningfully to your favorite Linux distributions.

popey is a Developer Advocate at Canonical working on Snapcraft & Ubuntu, co-host of User Error and Ubuntu Podcast.

Direct Download:

Question? Comments? Contact us here!