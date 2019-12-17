Brunch with Brent: Jason Spisak Part 1 | Jupiter Extras 40

Brent sits down with Jason Spisak, professional voice actor, actor, producer, and co-founder of multiple Linux-related projects including Lycoris, Symphony OS, and Symple PC. In Part 1 we chat about everything from Jason’s deep motivations behind his Linux projects, to patents vs. open source, digital independence and the nature of human endeavor. A few additional voices join us throughout for good measure…

Brunch with Brent: Jason Spisak Part 2 comes our way this Friday.