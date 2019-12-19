WLED Changes the Game | Self-Hosted 8

Sometimes one project can lead to a hundred more. We celebrate Home Assistant’s new release, the inclusion of the WLED integration and fall down the DIY project rabbit hole.

Plus some clever power solutions, cheap LED light strips, and a test drive of Project Off-Grid.

We recorded our first ever live stream to accompany this where we flash an ESP8266 board in seconds using WLED and esptool. This can be found on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aQyigSkcjMQ.