Brunch with Brent: Jason Spisak Part 2 | Jupiter Extras 41
Posted on: December 20, 2019
Posted in: Featured, Jupiter EXTRAS, Video
Brent sits down with Jason Spisak, professional voice actor, actor, producer, and co-founder of multiple Linux-related projects including Lycoris, Symphony OS, and Symple PC. In Part 2 we explore Jason’s various voice acting roles, his approach to embodying roles like The Joker, the setup in his Linux-only audio recording studios, the power in collaborative innovation, examining yourself through meditation, and more.