Brunch with Brent: Catherine Kretzschmar | Jupiter Extras 42

Posted on: December 24, 2019

Brent sits down with Catherine Kretzschmar, professional music teacher, coding bootcamp enlistee, and humanist celebrant, for an in-person connective chat on the relationship between music and coding, the quality-of-life implications of ever-evolving home automation, an intro to humanist celebrancy, and more.

Catherine is a good friend of the Jupiter Broadcasting family and wife of Alex Kretzschmar, co-host of Self-Hosted.

