Brunch with Brent: Chase Nunes | Jupiter Extras 46

Brent sits down with Chase Nunes, co-host of Unfilter, Jupiter Broadcasting’s former weekly media watchdog. We discuss his beginnings in podcasting and how Unfilter came to be, his contributions to LinuxFest Northwest, his love for Linux in the media broadcasting industry, and his recent 15-month life-changing personal transformation journey.

Chase is a Broadcast Engineer for KOMO-TV 4 ABC in Seattle, and founder of gaming & pinball eSports platform GeekGamer.TV.