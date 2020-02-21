Brunch with Brent: Heather Ellsworth | Jupiter Extras 57
Posted on: February 21, 2020
Posted in: Featured, Jupiter EXTRAS, Video
Brent sits down with Heather Ellsworth, Software Engineer on Canonical’s Ubuntu Desktop Team, a GNOME Foundation Member, and former Purism Librem 5 Documentation Engineer. We discuss her deep history in experimental high energy physics at CERN, the similarities and synergies between the sciences and software engineering, her love of documentation, her newly established maintainership of LibreOffice, and how empathy factors into good bug reporting.