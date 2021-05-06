Context in Comprehension | Coder Radio 412
Posted on: May 5, 2021
Posted in: Coder Radio, Featured, Video
From adventures in learning, a recipe for great collaborations, to creativity and problem-solving in tech. It’s a deep dive chat with Wes Payne.
Other topics include:
* one definition of Wes-work
* introvertedness and the subtle art of being agreeable
* strategies in brainstorming
* entropy and evolution of routines in creativity
* hammock time and meditation
* Buddhism and our mind’s understanding of the world
* the importance of context in comprehension
Note: Brent’s chat with Wes originally aired as part of an excellent series of Brunchs: https://extras.show/tags/brunch%20with%20brent.