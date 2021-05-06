Context in Comprehension | Coder Radio 412

From adventures in learning, a recipe for great collaborations, to creativity and problem-solving in tech. It’s a deep dive chat with Wes Payne.

Other topics include:

* one definition of Wes-work

* introvertedness and the subtle art of being agreeable

* strategies in brainstorming

* entropy and evolution of routines in creativity

* hammock time and meditation

* Buddhism and our mind’s understanding of the world

* the importance of context in comprehension

Note: Brent’s chat with Wes originally aired as part of an excellent series of Brunchs: https://extras.show/tags/brunch%20with%20brent.