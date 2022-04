We’ve hit a bump in the road with the NixOS challenge, and share what it might not be great at. Plus, what we didn’t cover in our Ubuntu 22.04 review.

The one where we don’t talk about Ubuntu 22.04 at all.

Open a channel to our Lightning Node: 037d284d2d7e6cec7623adbe600450a73b42fb90800989f05a862464b05408df39