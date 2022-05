We’ve made some essential decisions for our big projects, what really has us excited about Podcasting 2.0, and the real problem with Boosts.

Plus Chris figured out one of Brent’s secret flaws!

+ Open a channel to our node: [037d284d2d7e6cec7623](https://amboss.space/node/037d284d2d7e6cec7623adbe600450a73b42fb90800989f05a862464b05408df39)