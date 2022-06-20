Brunch with Brent: Quentin Stafford-Fraser | Jupiter Extras 86
Posted on: June 19, 2022
Posted in: Featured, Jupiter EXTRAS, Video
Brent sits down with Dr Quentin Stafford-Fraser, computer scientist, serial-entrepreneur, inventor (perhaps) of the webcam, Augmented Reality Ph.D. who ran the very first web server at the University of Cambridge, among much more. We explore topics including computer science as an art-form, the origins of the Raspberry Pi and T9 predictive text, philosophies around innovation and invention, challenging the patent system, and more.